210928-N-LR048-1029 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 28, 2021) Airman Eliu Irigoyen, from El Paso, Texas, wire brushes a fire main bell aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Sept. 28. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sebastian Minshall)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 17:41
|Photo ID:
|6860783
|VIRIN:
|210928-N-LR048-1029
|Resolution:
|4947x3298
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210928-N-LR048-1029 [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
