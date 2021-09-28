210928-N-LR048-1023 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 28, 2021) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Kenneth King, from San Antonio, unpacks packaged meals aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Sept. 28. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sebastian Minshall)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 17:41
|Photo ID:
|6860781
|VIRIN:
|210928-N-LR048-1023
|Resolution:
|5018x3345
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
