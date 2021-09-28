Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210928-N-LR048-1023 [Image 2 of 8]

    210928-N-LR048-1023

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    210928-N-LR048-1023 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 28, 2021) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Kenneth King, from San Antonio, unpacks packaged meals aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Sept. 28. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sebastian Minshall)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 17:41
    Photo ID: 6860781
    VIRIN: 210928-N-LR048-1023
    Resolution: 5018x3345
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Amphibious Assault Ship
    Tripoli
    LHA 7

