Louisiana National Guardsman assigned to the 225th Engineer Brigade hooks straps of a 3-by-3 foot sack to an excavator bucket filled with up to 4,000 pounds of sand to emplace in one of twelve levee breaches, Grand Isle, Sept 24, 2021. To date, the 225th has emplaced more than 1,100 sacks of sand along the coastline levees in Grand Isle. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 17:05
|Location:
|GRAND ISLE, LA, US
Grand Isle levee under repair post Ida
