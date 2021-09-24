Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Grand Isle levee under repair post Ida [Image 3 of 4]

    Grand Isle levee under repair post Ida

    GRAND ISLE, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh 

    Louisiana National Guard

    Louisiana National Guardsmen assigned to the 225th Engineer Brigade emplace 3-by-3 foot sacks filled with up to 4,000 pounds of sand each along twelve levee breaches, Grand Isle, Sept 24, 2021. Tidal surge from Hurricane Ida damaged the island’s levee leading to massive flooding. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    This work, Grand Isle levee under repair post Ida [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Josiah Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Louisiana National Guard
    LANG
    hurricane ida
    National Guard
    Protect What Matters
    Geaux Guard

