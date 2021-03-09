A view of the damage caused by Hurricane Ida to Grand Isle five days after it hit, Grand Isle, Louisiana, Sept 3, 2021. Every home reported damage, with around 40-50 percent of those homes being completely destroyed. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 17:05
|Photo ID:
|6860761
|VIRIN:
|210903-Z-PF319-1399
|Resolution:
|2121x1414
|Size:
|467.32 KB
|Location:
|GRAND ISLE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Grand Isle levee under repair post Ida [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Josiah Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Grand Isle levee under repair post Ida
LEAVE A COMMENT