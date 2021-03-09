A view of the damage caused by Hurricane Ida to Grand Isle five days after it hit, Grand Isle, Louisiana, Sept 3, 2021. Every home reported damage, with around 40-50 percent of those homes being completely destroyed. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.03.2021 Date Posted: 09.28.2021 17:05 Photo ID: 6860761 VIRIN: 210903-Z-PF319-1399 Resolution: 2121x1414 Size: 467.32 KB Location: GRAND ISLE, LA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Grand Isle levee under repair post Ida [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Josiah Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.