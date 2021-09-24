Louisiana National Guardsmen assigned to the 225th Engineer Brigade emplace 3-by-3 foot sacks filled with up to 4,000 pounds of sand each along twelve levee breaches, Grand Isle, Sept 24, 2021. Tidal surge from Hurricane Ida damaged the island’s levee leading to massive flooding. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 17:05
|Photo ID:
|6860762
|VIRIN:
|210924-Z-PF319-1027
|Resolution:
|2121x1414
|Size:
|293.54 KB
|Location:
|GRAND ISLE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Grand Isle levee under repair post Ida
