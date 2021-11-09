U.S. Navy Seabees assigned NMCB-5 participate in Commander, Fleet Activities Chinhae’s 9/11 Memorial March

210911-N-VN217-1003 CHINHAE, South Korea (Sept. 11, 2021) U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 lead in Commander, Fleet Activities Chinhae’s 9/11 Memorial March. NMCB-5 is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening their alliances and partnerships, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician 3rd Skylar Knight/Released)

