210911-N-VN217-1003 CHINHAE, South Korea (Sept. 11, 2021) U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 lead in Commander, Fleet Activities Chinhae’s 9/11 Memorial March. NMCB-5 is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening their alliances and partnerships, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician 3rd Skylar Knight/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2021 22:36
|Photo ID:
|6859386
|VIRIN:
|210911-N-VN217-1003
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|5.51 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Seabees assigned NMCB-5 participate in Commander, Fleet Activities Chinhae’s 9/11 Memorial March [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Skylar Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
