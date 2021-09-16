210914-N-VN217-1003 CHINHAE, South Korea (Sept. 14, 2021) Construction Mechanic 3rd Class Jared Morris guides Equipment Operator 3rd Class Shawn Howard, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, as he moves concrete barriers for U.S. Special Warfare Command. The U.S. Navy Seabees assigned NMCB-5 set Tropical Cyclone Conditions of Readiness onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Chinhae, South Korea. NMCB-5 is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening their alliances and partnerships, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician 3rd Skylar Knight/Released)

