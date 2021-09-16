Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Seabees assigned NMCB-5 set Tropical Cyclone Conditions of Readiness onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Chinhae

    U.S. Navy Seabees assigned NMCB-5 set Tropical Cyclone Conditions of Readiness onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Chinhae

    CHINHAE, SOUTH KOREA

    09.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Skylar Knight 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    210914-N-VN217-1003 CHINHAE, South Korea (Sept. 14, 2021) Construction Mechanic 3rd Class Jared Morris guides Equipment Operator 3rd Class Shawn Howard, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, as he moves concrete barriers for U.S. Special Warfare Command. The U.S. Navy Seabees assigned NMCB-5 set Tropical Cyclone Conditions of Readiness onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Chinhae, South Korea. NMCB-5 is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening their alliances and partnerships, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician 3rd Skylar Knight/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Seabees assigned NMCB-5 set Tropical Cyclone Conditions of Readiness onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Chinhae [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Skylar Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Navy Seabees assigned NMCB-5 participate in Commander, Fleet Activities Chinhae’s 9/11 Memorial March

    Navy Expeditionary Combat Command
    U.S. Navy Seabees
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5
    NMCB-5
    Naval Construction Group 1
    NCG-1

