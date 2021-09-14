Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Seabees assigned NMCB-5 set Tropical Cyclone Conditions of Readiness onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Chinhae

    U.S. Navy Seabees assigned NMCB-5 set Tropical Cyclone Conditions of Readiness onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Chinhae

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Skylar Knight 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    210914-N-VN217-1001 CHINHAE, South Korea (Sept. 14, 2021) Builder Constructionman Zachary Ware (left) and Builder Constructionman Joshua Clark, both assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, carry sandbags to the barracks to prepare for Tropical Cyclone Conditions of Readiness onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Chinhae, South Korea. The U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 are deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening their alliances and partnerships, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician 3rd Skylar Knight/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Seabees assigned NMCB-5 set Tropical Cyclone Conditions of Readiness onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Chinhae [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Skylar Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Navy Seabees assigned NMCB-5 participate in Commander, Fleet Activities Chinhae’s 9/11 Memorial March

    Navy Expeditionary Combat Command
    U.S. Navy Seabees
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5
    NMCB-5
    Naval Construction Group 1
    NCG-1

