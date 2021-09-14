U.S. Navy Seabees assigned NMCB-5 set Tropical Cyclone Conditions of Readiness onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Chinhae

210914-N-VN217-1001 CHINHAE, South Korea (Sept. 14, 2021) Builder Constructionman Zachary Ware (left) and Builder Constructionman Joshua Clark, both assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, carry sandbags to the barracks to prepare for Tropical Cyclone Conditions of Readiness onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Chinhae, South Korea. The U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 are deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening their alliances and partnerships, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician 3rd Skylar Knight/Released)

