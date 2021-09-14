U.S. Navy Seabees assigned NMCB-5 set Tropical Cyclone Conditions of Readiness onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Chinhae

210914-N-VN217-1002 CHINHAE, South Korea (Sept. 14, 2021) Utilitiesman 3rd Class Jamal McCrea (left) and Builder Constructionman Joshua Clark, both assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, fill sandbags to prepare for Tropical Cyclone Conditions of Readiness onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Chinhae, South Korea. The U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 are deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening their alliances and partnerships, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician 3rd Skylar Knight/Released)

