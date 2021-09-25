A T-38 Talon team flies during the California Capital Airshow Sept. 26, 2021, in Sacramento, California. Beale Air Force Base participated in this Airshow with their U-2 and the T-38. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Juliana Londono)
This work, California Capital Airshow [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Juliana Londono, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
