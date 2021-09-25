Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    California Capital Airshow [Image 3 of 4]

    California Capital Airshow

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2021

    Photo by Airman Juliana Londono 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    CT-114 Tutors perform a demonstration during the California Capital Airshow Sept. 26, 2021, in Sacramento, California. The Snowbirds are an aerial demonstration team belonging to the Royal Canadian Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Juliana Londono)

    This work, California Capital Airshow [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Juliana Londono, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

