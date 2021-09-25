CT-114 Tutors perform a demonstration during the California Capital Airshow Sept. 26, 2021, in Sacramento, California. The Snowbirds are an aerial demonstration team belonging to the Royal Canadian Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Juliana Londono)
09.25.2021
09.27.2021
SACRAMENTO, CA, US
