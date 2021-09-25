Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    California Capital Airshow

    California Capital Airshow

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2021

    Photo by Airman Juliana Londono 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    A U-2 Dragon Lady takes off during the California Capital Airshow Sept. 26, 2021, in Sacramento, California. Beale Air Force Base participated in this Airshow with their U-2 and the T-38. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Juliana Londono)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 18:14
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, California Capital Airshow, by Amn Juliana Londono, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #u2dragonlady #californiacapitalairshow #RecceTown

