A U-2 Dragon Lady takes off during the California Capital Airshow Sept. 26, 2021, in Sacramento, California. Beale Air Force Base participated in this Airshow with their U-2 and the T-38. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Juliana Londono)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2021 Date Posted: 09.27.2021 18:14 Photo ID: 6859117 VIRIN: 210925-F-QO967-1912 Resolution: 7876x5133 Size: 2 MB Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, California Capital Airshow [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Juliana Londono, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.