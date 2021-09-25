A Thunderbirds pilot performs during the California Capital Airshow Sept. 26, 2021, in Sacramento, California. This airshow lasted three days and had teams from all over take part. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Juliana Londono)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2021 Date Posted: 09.27.2021 18:14 Photo ID: 6859118 VIRIN: 210925-F-QO967-2759 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 18.49 MB Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, California Capital Airshow [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Juliana Londono, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.