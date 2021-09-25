Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    California Capital Airshow [Image 2 of 4]

    California Capital Airshow

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2021

    Photo by Airman Juliana Londono 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    A Thunderbirds pilot performs during the California Capital Airshow Sept. 26, 2021, in Sacramento, California. This airshow lasted three days and had teams from all over take part. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Juliana Londono)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 18:14
    Photo ID: 6859118
    VIRIN: 210925-F-QO967-2759
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 18.49 MB
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 
    Airman Juliana Londono
    #afthunderbirds #californiacapitalairshow #airforcenewswire

