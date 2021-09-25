A Thunderbirds pilot performs during the California Capital Airshow Sept. 26, 2021, in Sacramento, California. This airshow lasted three days and had teams from all over take part. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Juliana Londono)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2021 18:14
|Photo ID:
|6859118
|VIRIN:
|210925-F-QO967-2759
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|18.49 MB
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, California Capital Airshow [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Juliana Londono, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
