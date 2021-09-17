Team Eielson participates in annual POW/MIA run

A prisoner of war/missing in action (POW/MIA) banner is displayed on the indoor track during the POW/MIA remembrance run on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Sept. 17, 2021. According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, as of Sept. 17, 2021, more than 82,000 Americans remained missing from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War, the Gulf Wars and other conflicts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

