Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Eielson participates in annual POW/MIA run [Image 1 of 6]

    Team Eielson participates in annual POW/MIA run

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 354th and 168th Maintenance Squadron participate in the prisoner of war/missing in action (POW/MIA) remembrance run on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Sept. 17, 2021. Eielson Airmen kept the POW/MIA flag in constant motion for 24 hours to honor prisoners of war and those who were missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 12:54
    Photo ID: 6858463
    VIRIN: 210917-F-XX992-2189
    Resolution: 5195x3456
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Eielson participates in annual POW/MIA run [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Eielson participates in annual POW/MIA run
    Team Eielson participates in annual POW/MIA run
    Team Eielson participates in annual POW/MIA run
    Team Eielson participates in annual POW/MIA run
    Team Eielson participates in annual POW/MIA run
    Team Eielson participates in annual POW/MIA run

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Alaska

    POW/MIA

    Eielson Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Alaska
    POW/MIA
    Eielson Air Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT