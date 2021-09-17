Team Eielson participates in annual POW/MIA run

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 354th and 168th Maintenance Squadron participate in the prisoner of war/missing in action (POW/MIA) remembrance run on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Sept. 17, 2021. Eielson Airmen kept the POW/MIA flag in constant motion for 24 hours to honor prisoners of war and those who were missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

