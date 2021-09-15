Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW conducts ACE during the High Life exercise [Image 6 of 6]

    100th ARW conducts ACE during the High Life exercise

    UNITED KINGDOM

    09.15.2021

    Photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force RC-135 sits on the flight line as it prepares for flight during the High Life exercise on RAF Fairford, England, Sept. 15, 2021. Exercising elements of agility combat employment enables U.S. forces in Europe to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support, ensuring Airmen and aircrews are postured to deliver lethal combat power across the spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 06:20
    Location: GB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW conducts ACE during the High Life exercise [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Fairford
    ACE
    KC-135
    RAF Mildenhall
    100 ARW
    High Life

