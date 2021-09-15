100th ARW conducts ACE during the High Life exercise

U.S. Air Force Maj. Robert Strain, Detachment Commander, discusses chalk times with the aircrew for future flights during the High Life exercise on Royal Air Force Fairford, England, Sept. 15, 2021. Exercising elements of agility combat employment enables U.S. forces in Europe to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support, ensuring Airmen and aircrews are postured to deliver lethal combat power across the spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez)

