100th ARW conducts ACE during the High Life exercise

U.S. Air Force Maj. Joe Schmitt, 351st Air Refueling Wing Pilot, conducts preflight operations in a KC-135 assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing at Royal Air Force Mildenhall prior to take off on RAF Fairford, England, Sept. 15, 2021. Exercising elements of agility combat employment enables U.S. forces in Europe to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support, ensuring Airmen and aircrews are postured to deliver lethal combat power across the spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez)

