100th ARW conducts ACE during the High Life exercise

U.S. Air Force pilots conduct pre-flight operations in a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to 100th Air Refueling Wing at Royal Air Force Mildenhall prior to taking flight on RAF Fairford, England, Sept. 15, 2021. The 100th ARW continuously exercises ways to improve our defense capabilities to ensure our advantage in resiliency and to protect our assets, personnel and support our allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez)

