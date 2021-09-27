Faster, Better, Stronger: MWSS-171 receives renewed equipment

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Matthew Hamelers, a heavy equipment operator with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, perfoms quality checks on a MAC-50 military all terrain crane at the harbor of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, on Sep. 27, 2021. Equipment from MWSS-171 was recently refurbished and traveled via ship for its return to the air station. The MCAS Iwakuni port facility has a long history of usage to benefit the U.S.-Japan alliance, from the offload of JSDF aircraft to the delivery of humanitarian aid and disaster assistance in Japan’s times of need. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Phuchung Nguyen)
|09.27.2021
|09.27.2021 03:39
|6857794
|210927-M-EL370-1006
|6720x4480
|14.38 MB
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|4
|0
