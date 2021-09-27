Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faster, Better, Stronger: MWSS-171 receives renewed equipment [Image 2 of 6]

    Faster, Better, Stronger: MWSS-171 receives renewed equipment

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.27.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Phuchung Nguyen 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Fred Aquilina, a heavy equipment operator with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, tests the functionality of an RT240 Rough Terrain Container Handler at the harbor of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, on Sep. 27, 2021. Equipment from MWSS-171 was recently refurbished and traveled via ship for delivery. The MCAS Iwakuni port facility has a history of usage to benefit the U.S.-Japan alliance, from the offload of JSDF aircraft to the delivery of humanitarian aid and disaster assistance in Japan’s times of need. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Phuchung Nguyen)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 03:39
    Photo ID: 6857792
    VIRIN: 210927-M-EL370-1005
    Resolution: 4075x6112
    Size: 10.67 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Faster, Better, Stronger: MWSS-171 receives renewed equipment [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Phuchung Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Faster, Better, Stronger: MWSS-171 receives renewed equipment
    Japan
    Heavy Equipment
    Harbor
    Shipment
    MCAS
    Marines

