Faster, Better, Stronger: MWSS-171 receives renewed equipment

U.S. Marines board the M/V Innovator at the harbor of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, on Sep. 27, 2021. Equipment from Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 was recently refurbished and traveled via ship for its return to the air station. The MCAS Iwakuni port facility has a long history of usage to benefit the U.S.-Japan alliance, from the offload of JSDF aircraft to the delivery of humanitarian aid and disaster assistance in Japan’s times of need. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Phuchung Nguyen)

