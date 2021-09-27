Japanese crewmen prepare to offload equipment from the M/V Innovator for Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 at the harbor of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, on Sep. 27, 2021. This equipment from MWSS-171 was recently refurbished and traveled via ship for its return to the air station. The MCAS Iwakuni port facility has a long history of usage to benefit the U.S.-Japan alliance, from the offload of JSDF aircraft to the delivery of humanitarian aid and disaster assistance in Japan’s times of need. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Phuchung Nguyen)

Date Taken: 09.27.2021
Faster, Better, Stronger: MWSS-171 receives renewed equipment [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Phuchung Nguyen