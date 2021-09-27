Japanese crewmen prepare to offload equipment from the M/V Innovator for Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 at the harbor of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, on Sep. 27, 2021. This equipment from MWSS-171 was recently refurbished and traveled via ship for its return to the air station. The MCAS Iwakuni port facility has a long history of usage to benefit the U.S.-Japan alliance, from the offload of JSDF aircraft to the delivery of humanitarian aid and disaster assistance in Japan’s times of need. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Phuchung Nguyen)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2021 03:39
|Photo ID:
|6857793
|VIRIN:
|210927-M-EL370-1003
|Resolution:
|6379x4253
|Size:
|13.11 MB
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Faster, Better, Stronger: MWSS-171 receives renewed equipment [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Phuchung Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
