    210925-N-LK647-0102 [Image 5 of 5]

    210925-N-LK647-0102

    CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA

    09.25.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    210925-N-LK647-0102 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 25, 2021) Ensign Peter Nguyen, left, and Construction Electrician 1st Class John Stewart, center, pose for a photograph with the Seabee flag aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) as it pulls into port in Cape Town, South Africa, Sept. 25, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2021
    Date Posted: 09.26.2021 03:58
    Photo ID: 6857061
    VIRIN: 210925-N-LK647-0102
    Resolution: 4993x3566
    Size: 3.94 MB
    Location: CAPE TOWN, ZA 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210925-N-LK647-0102 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hershel "Woody" Williams

