210925-N-LK647-0102 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 25, 2021) Ensign Peter Nguyen, left, and Construction Electrician 1st Class John Stewart, center, pose for a photograph with the Seabee flag aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) as it pulls into port in Cape Town, South Africa, Sept. 25, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

