210925-N-LK647-0127 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 25, 2021)The Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) pulls into port in Cape Town, South Africa, Sept. 25, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2021 03:59
|Photo ID:
|6857060
|VIRIN:
|210925-N-LK647-0127
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|4.12 MB
|Location:
|CAPE TOWN, ZA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210925-N-LK647-0127 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
