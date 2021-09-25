210925-N-LK647-0038 CAPE TOWN, South Africa (Sept. 25, 2021) Seaman Kyonte C. Washington, left, and Boatswain's Mate Seaman Charles W. Brooks, fake out line during sea and anchor detail as the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) pulls into port in Cape Town, South Africa, Sept. 25, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2021 Date Posted: 09.26.2021 03:59 Photo ID: 6857059 VIRIN: 210925-N-LK647-0038 Resolution: 5568x3132 Size: 3.46 MB Location: CAPE TOWN, ZA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210925-N-LK647-0038 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.