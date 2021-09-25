210925-N-IQ389-1126 SAVANNAH, Ga. (Sept. 25, 2021) Musician 1st Class Kristine Hsia performed on the song “Words Get in the Way”, by Gloria Estefan, Arranged by Musician First Class Thomas Eby at the 2021 Savannah Jazz Festival (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Matthew Gagliardo/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2021 22:06
|Photo ID:
|6857042
|VIRIN:
|210925-N-IQ389-1126
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|14.84 MB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Band Commodores performs at 2021 Savannah Jazz Festival [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Matt Gagliardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
