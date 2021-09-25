210925-N-IQ389-1166 SAVANNAH, Ga. (Sept. 25, 2021) Senior Chief Musician Peter Revell performed his final concert with the U.S. Navy Band Commodores at the 2021 Savannah Jazz Festival (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Matthew Gagliardo/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2021 22:07
|Photo ID:
|6857043
|VIRIN:
|210925-N-IQ389-1166
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.43 MB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Band Commodores performs at 2021 Savannah Jazz Festival [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Matt Gagliardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT