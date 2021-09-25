210925-N-IQ389-1154 SAVANNAH, Ga. (Sept. 25, 2021) Musician 1st Class Jonathan Barnes conducted the band on the tune “Norm’s View”, Arranged by Chief Musician Shawn Purcell at the 2021 Savannah Jazz Festival (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Matthew Gagliardo/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2021 22:07
|Photo ID:
|6857044
|VIRIN:
|210925-N-IQ389-1154
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|13.92 MB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Band Commodores performs at 2021 Savannah Jazz Festival [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Matt Gagliardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
