U.S. Navy Band Commodores performs at 2021 Savannah Jazz Festival

210925-N-IQ389-1187 SAVANNAH, Ga. (Sept. 25, 2021) Musician 1st Class Kristine Hsia performed at the 2021 Savannah Jazz Festival (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Matthew Gagliardo/Released)
Date Taken:
|09.25.2021
Date Posted:
|09.25.2021 22:07
Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
