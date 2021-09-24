Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brenton Poyser 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Sept. 24, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) organize a fire hose on the ship’s flight deck, Sept 24, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the Mediterranean Sea with Amphibious Squadron Four and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brenton Poyser)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.25.2021 10:19
    Photo ID: 6856685
    VIRIN: 210924-N-WP865-1054
    Resolution: 3616x2410
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210924-N-WP865-1054 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Brenton Poyser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

