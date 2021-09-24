210924-N-WP865-1054

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Sept. 24, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) organize a fire hose on the ship’s flight deck, Sept 24, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the Mediterranean Sea with Amphibious Squadron Four and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brenton Poyser)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2021 Date Posted: 09.25.2021 10:19 Photo ID: 6856685 VIRIN: 210924-N-WP865-1054 Resolution: 3616x2410 Size: 1.47 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210924-N-WP865-1054 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Brenton Poyser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.