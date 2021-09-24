Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    210924-N-OJ308-1020 [Image 2 of 5]

    210924-N-OJ308-1020

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Seaman Isaac Rodriguez 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    210924-N-OJ308-1020
    Mediterranean Sea (Sept. 24, 2021) Sgt. Charles Sears, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), participates in a powerlifting competition aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), Sept. 24, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the Mediterranean Sea with Amphibious Squadron Four and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.25.2021 10:18
    Photo ID: 6856683
    VIRIN: 210924-N-OJ308-1020
    Resolution: 5926x3951
    Size: 902.96 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210924-N-OJ308-1020 [Image 5 of 5], by SN Isaac Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    210924-N-OJ308-1008
    210924-N-OJ308-1020
    210924-N-OJ308-1050
    210924-N-WP865-1054
    210924-N-WP865-1063

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    USS Iwo Jima
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    LHD-7
    SIXTHFLT
    IWOARG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT