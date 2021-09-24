210924-N-OJ308-1020

Mediterranean Sea (Sept. 24, 2021) Sgt. Charles Sears, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), participates in a powerlifting competition aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), Sept. 24, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the Mediterranean Sea with Amphibious Squadron Four and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

