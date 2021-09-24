210924-N-OJ308-1050

Mediterranean Sea (Sept. 24, 2021) Intelligence Specialist Seaman Angie Calderon, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), organizes a fire hose on the ship's flight deck, Sept. 24, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the Mediterranean Sea with Amphibious Squadron Four and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

Date Taken: 09.24.2021