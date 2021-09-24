210924-N-WP865-1063
MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Sept. 24, 2021) Cryptologic Technician (Radar) Ryan Rodriguez-Forty, right, and Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Tyruise Xiong, both assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), use a hydrostatic test pump to test a fire hose on the ship’s flight deck, Sept 24, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the Mediterranean Sea with Amphibious Squadron Four and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brenton Poyser)
