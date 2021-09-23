The Idaho National Guard conducted night training operations Sept. 23, 2021. The 124th Fighter Wing A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots and maintainers enjoyed nightly sunsets as they worked well into the evening hours this week. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 13:59
|Photo ID:
|6855751
|VIRIN:
|210923-F-AY311-772
|Resolution:
|3000x2032
|Size:
|3.43 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Idaho National Guard conducts night training operations [Image 18 of 18], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT