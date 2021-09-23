Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Idaho National Guard conducts night training operations [Image 16 of 18]

    Idaho National Guard conducts night training operations

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur 

    124th Fighter Wing

    The Idaho National Guard conducted night training operations Sept. 23, 2021. The 124th Fighter Wing A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots and maintainers enjoyed nightly sunsets as they worked well into the evening hours this week. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Idaho National Guard conducts night training operations [Image 18 of 18], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Warthog
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    Idaho National Guard
    Idaho Air National Guard
    Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur
    Boise Gowen Field

