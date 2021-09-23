Idaho National Guard conducts night training operations

The Idaho National Guard conducted night training operations Sept. 23, 2021. The Idaho Army National Guard State Aviation Group's UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters had some breathtaking sunset takeoffs from the flightline at Gowen Field next to the 124th Fighter Wing A-10 Thunderbolt IIs this week. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

