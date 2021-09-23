The Idaho National Guard conducted night training operations Sept. 23, 2021. The 124th Fighter Wing A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots and maintainers enjoyed nightly sunsets as they worked well into the evening hours this week. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2021 Date Posted: 09.24.2021 13:59 Photo ID: 6855754 VIRIN: 210923-F-AY311-139 Resolution: 4046x2700 Size: 6.89 MB Location: BOISE, ID, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Idaho National Guard conducts night training operations [Image 18 of 18], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.