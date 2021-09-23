Hurricane Ida Response

Mississippi Valley Division commanding general Maj. Gen. Diana Holland and New Orleans Emergency Field Office (EFO) commander Maj. ChaTom "CT" Warren visit a Mobile Communication Vehicle at an Operation Blue Roof sign-up location in Cut Off, Louisiana and speak with USACE staff collecting Right of Entry (ROE) forms.
(Photo by Capt. Joe Pritts)
