Mississippi Valley Division commanding general Maj. Gen. Diana Holland and New Orleans Emergency Field Office (EFO) commander Maj. ChaTom "CT" Warren visit a blue roof install in Raceland, Louisiana. Pictured here with Margie Espinoza and Emilio Venegas from Venegas Construction, one of three contractors with Operation Blue Roof.

(Photo by Capt. Joe Pritts)

Date Taken: 09.23.2021 Location: LA, US Hurricane Ida Response