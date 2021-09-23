Mississippi Valley Division commanding general Maj. Gen. Diana Holland and New Orleans Emergency Field Office (EFO) commander Maj. ChaTom "CT" Warren visit a blue roof install in Raceland, Louisiana. Venegas Construction, one of three contractors with Operation Blue Roof, is performing the install.
(Photo by Capt. Joe Pritts)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 10:49
|Photo ID:
|6855477
|VIRIN:
|210923-A-VE875-003
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Ida Response [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
