Hurricane Ida Response

Mississippi Valley Division commanding general Maj. Gen. Diana Holland presented a commander's coin to New Orleans Emergency Field Office (EFO) commander Maj. ChaTom "CT" Warren for his exemplary service and dedication to the mission in USACE's response to Hurricane Ida.
(Photo by Capt. Joe Pritts)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 10:49
|Photo ID:
|6855480
|VIRIN:
|210923-A-VE875-005
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.6 MB
|Location:
|LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
