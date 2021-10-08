FRCE Kinston operation completes first UH-1N “Huey” repair

Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) artisans recently completed work on the first UH-1N helicopter to undergo service at the depot’s facility in Kinston’s North Carolina Global TransPark. The aircraft is shown here in front of the FRCE hangar at Global TransPark.

Date Taken: 08.10.2021
Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US