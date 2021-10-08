Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) artisans recently completed work on the first UH-1N helicopter to undergo service at the depot’s facility in Kinston’s North Carolina Global TransPark. The aircraft is shown here in front of the FRCE hangar at Global TransPark.
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 09:22
|Photo ID:
|6855406
|VIRIN:
|081021-N-OY373-1004
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|6.5 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FRCE Kinston operation completes first UH-1N “Huey” repair [Image 4 of 4], by John Olmstead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
FRCE Kinston operation completes first UH-1N “Huey” repair
LEAVE A COMMENT