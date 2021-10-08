Zack Potter, left, and Allen Warden, both sheet metal workers, inspect maintenance and repairs conducted on a U.S. Air Force UH-1N helicopter in Fleet Readiness Center East’s facility at the Global TransPark in Kinston, N.C.
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 09:22
|Photo ID:
|6855405
|VIRIN:
|081021-N-OY373-1002
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|8.17 MB
|Location:
|KINSTON, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FRCE Kinston operation completes first UH-1N “Huey” repair [Image 4 of 4], by John Olmstead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
FRCE Kinston operation completes first UH-1N “Huey” repair
LEAVE A COMMENT