    FRCE Kinston operation completes first UH-1N “Huey” repair [Image 4 of 4]

    FRCE Kinston operation completes first UH-1N “Huey” repair

    KINSTON, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2021

    Photo by John Olmstead 

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) artisans recently completed work on the first H-1N helicopter to undergo service at the depot’s facility in Kinston’s North Carolina Global TransPark. Here, additional UH-1N aircraft in the repair phase occupy stalls in the hangar at FRCE’s Kinston operation.

    Date Taken: 08.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 09:22
    Photo ID: 6855407
    VIRIN: 081021-N-OY373-1003
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 6.41 MB
    Location: KINSTON, NC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FRCE Kinston operation completes first UH-1N “Huey” repair [Image 4 of 4], by John Olmstead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HUEY
    NAVY
    NAVAIR
    FRCE
    H1
    COMFRC

