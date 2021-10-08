Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FRCE Kinston operation completes first UH-1N "Huey" repair

    FRCE Kinston operation completes first UH-1N “Huey” repair

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2021

    Photo by John Olmstead 

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    Kyle Sadler, sheet metal mechanic, left, and William Petroff, sheet metal worker, conduct maintenance and repairs on a U.S. Air Force H-1N helicopter in Fleet Readiness Center East’s facility at the Global TransPark in Kinston, N.C.

    FRCE Kinston operation completes first UH-1N "Huey" repair

