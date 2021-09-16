U.S. Air Force aircrew flight equipment Airmen from the 52nd Operations Support Squadron assist 480th Fighter Squadron pilots prior to take off at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, Sept. 16, 2021. Airmen assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, deployed to the Netherlands to participate in coalition training, focused on F-16 Fighting Falcon and F-35 Lightning II aircraft interoperability and Suppression of Enemy Air Defense missions as part of the weapons instructor course.



(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2021 Date Posted: 09.24.2021 04:01 Photo ID: 6855145 VIRIN: 210916-F-SS755-0145 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 7.96 MB Location: LEEUWARDEN, NL Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFE personnel keep pilots safe and ready [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.