Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFE personnel keep pilots safe and ready [Image 2 of 3]

    AFE personnel keep pilots safe and ready

    LEEUWARDEN, NETHERLANDS

    09.16.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force aircrew flight equipment Airmen from the 52nd Operations Support Squadron assist 480th Fighter Squadron pilots prior to take off at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, Sept. 16, 2021. Airmen assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, deployed to the Netherlands to participate in coalition training, focused on F-16 Fighting Falcon and F-35 Lightning II aircraft interoperability and Suppression of Enemy Air Defense missions as part of the weapons instructor course.

    (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 04:01
    Photo ID: 6855145
    VIRIN: 210916-F-SS755-0145
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 7.96 MB
    Location: LEEUWARDEN, NL 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFE personnel keep pilots safe and ready [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFE personnel keep pilots safe and ready
    AFE personnel keep pilots safe and ready
    AFE personnel keep pilots safe and ready

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AFE personnel keep pilots safe and ready

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACE
    deployment
    Agile Combat Employment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT