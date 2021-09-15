U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Gunnar Gebhardt, 52nd Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman (left), and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Phillip Conley, 52nd Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment non-commissioned officer in charge, inspect flight equipment before certifying the gear for in-flight operations at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, Sept. 15, 2021. 52nd OSS personnel were in the Netherlands to support a short-notice Agile Combat Employment mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2021 Date Posted: 09.24.2021 04:01 Photo ID: 6855146 VIRIN: 210915-F-SS755-0392 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 16.07 MB Location: LEEUWARDEN, NL Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFE personnel keep pilots safe and ready [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.