    AFE personnel keep pilots safe and ready [Image 3 of 3]

    AFE personnel keep pilots safe and ready

    LEEUWARDEN, NETHERLANDS

    09.15.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Gunnar Gebhardt, 52nd Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman (left), and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Phillip Conley, 52nd Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment non-commissioned officer in charge, inspect flight equipment before certifying the gear for in-flight operations at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, Sept. 15, 2021. 52nd OSS personnel were in the Netherlands to support a short-notice Agile Combat Employment mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 04:01
    Photo ID: 6855146
    VIRIN: 210915-F-SS755-0392
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 16.07 MB
    Location: LEEUWARDEN, NL 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFE personnel keep pilots safe and ready [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACE
    OSS
    deployment
    Agile Combat Employment

