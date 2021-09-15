U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Gunnar Gebhardt, 52nd Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman (left), and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Phillip Conley, 52nd Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment non-commissioned officer in charge, inspect flight equipment before certifying the gear for in-flight operations at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, Sept. 15, 2021. 52nd OSS personnel were in the Netherlands to support a short-notice Agile Combat Employment mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)
AFE personnel keep pilots safe and ready
